'No Delta variant in my society', Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty refutes reports after his building gets sealed

It was reported earlier in the week that Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, who lives in an apartment complex in Mumbai called ‘Prithvi Apartments’, has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after five cases of Coronavirus were detected in the building. Out of those five cases that have tested positive for the virus, three of them are of Delta variant, claimed reports.



On Monday late evening, Shetty took to Twitter to reject those claims and called the various news reports that have been floating around as 'fake'. The actor said that while a notice has been put up on one wing, the entire building has not been sealed.



"Wow! Must say that fake news spreads quicker than any virus. People, pls don't spread panic. There's NO Delta Variant' in my building society. Just one COVID+ case & the patient is recuperating at Breach Candy hospital. The others are currently negative and self quarantined," he wrote.

My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice up but NOT entire building sealed as being misreported. My mother, my wife Mana, #Ahan, #Athiya & my staff; as well as the entire Bldg are fine & thank U for your good wishes. Sorry folks no #DELTA — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 12, 2021

As per MBC guidelines, if five or more COVID-19 cases are found in any building, then that building is sealed by the corporation and declared a ‘micro-containment area.