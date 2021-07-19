Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and her husband, actor Angad Bedi are soon going to welcome their second child together. Dhupia took to her social media to announce her second pregnancy with an adorable family photo.

Dhupia uploaded a picture with actor-husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr where the star can be seen cradling her baby bump.

The actress captioned the image as, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare."

Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. 😇❤️🤰🧿 @Imangadbedi @BediMehr #WaheguruMehrKare pic.twitter.com/j64Q0oCwIy — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 19, 2021 ×

Angad also posted the same picture on Instagram and captioned it as: "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."

Angad and Neha are parents to two-year-old Mehr. The couple got married in 2018 in Delhi.