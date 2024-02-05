Murder Mubarak teaser: Sara, Vijay and Karisma are all suspects in the eyes of Pankaj Tripathi
The film features an ensemble cast comprising of actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Vijay Verma, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. The film will be released on Netflix India on March 15 and is helmed by Homi Adajania.
The first teaser of Homi Adajania's new film Murder Mubarak was dropped on social media on Monday. The film features an ensemble cast comprising of actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Vijay Verma, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. The film will be released on Netflix India on March 15 and is helmed by Homi Adajania.
The teaser of the film indicates that the film is a mystery thriller where the main characters are all murder suspects.
Watch Murder Mubarak teaser here
The short teaser clip shows, Pankaj Tripathi playing a sleuth called Bhavani Singh who appears to be investigating a murder. He has his eyes on seven suspects – Sara Ali Khan - the princess from South Delhi, Vijay Varma- possibly a deadly lover from Chandni Chowk, Karisma Kapoor- the dream girl of suspense films, Dimple Kapadia- the eccentric, drunk artist, Sanjay Kapoor - the royal, Tisca Chopra- the gossipmonger and Suhail Nayyar- the party animal.
Not much is revealed about the plot of the film except the characters of the film. Who has been murdered or under what circumstances is also not revealed in the teaser.
Murder Mubarak is being pitched by makers as a horror, comedy and thriller. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The filming for Murder Mubarak was wrapped up in April 2023.
Karisma Kapoor on Murder Mubarak
Before Murder Mubarak, Karisma's last film was the 2012 supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq which co-starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Rajneesh Duggal, and Divya Dutta. When she was asked why she was opposed to the thought of comebacks, Karisma told ETimes in 2023, "Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let's not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she's just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily."