Murder Mubarak teaser: Sara, Vijay and Karisma are all suspects in the eyes of Pankaj Tripathi

The first teaser of Homi Adajania's new film Murder Mubarak was dropped on social media on Monday. The film features an ensemble cast comprising of actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Vijay Verma, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. The film will be released on Netflix India on March 15 and is helmed by Homi Adajania.



The teaser of the film indicates that the film is a mystery thriller where the main characters are all murder suspects.

Watch Murder Mubarak teaser here

The short teaser clip shows, Pankaj Tripathi playing a sleuth called Bhavani Singh who appears to be investigating a murder. He has his eyes on seven suspects – Sara Ali Khan - the princess from South Delhi, Vijay Varma- possibly a deadly lover from Chandni Chowk, Karisma Kapoor- the dream girl of suspense films, Dimple Kapadia- the eccentric, drunk artist, Sanjay Kapoor - the royal, Tisca Chopra- the gossipmonger and Suhail Nayyar- the party animal.



Not much is revealed about the plot of the film except the characters of the film. Who has been murdered or under what circumstances is also not revealed in the teaser.



Murder Mubarak is being pitched by makers as a horror, comedy and thriller. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The filming for Murder Mubarak was wrapped up in April 2023.