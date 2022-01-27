Mouni Roy ties the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa: Check pics inside

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are married now! The couple tied the knot today, 27 January, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa.

The much-in-love couple got married as per the Malayalam wedding customs. The couple will again be tying the knot as per Bengali traditions in the evening.

Mouni Roy shares a lovely photo with to-be-husband Suraj Nambiar



The pictures and videos of the couple from the ceremony are already all over the internet.

In the photos, both the bride and the groom are looking adorable. Mouni is looking breathtaking in the white kanjeevaram saree with a red and golden border. She accessorized her look with traditional South Indian jewellery. On the other hand, Suraj was looking handsome in a beige kurta with white panache.

Meanwhile, ahead of their big wedding, Mouni shared a lovely photo with her fiance Suraj in the wee hours of Thursday.

Mouni and Suraj's pre-wedding festivities began on January 26 and pictures and videos of the fun-filled haldi and mehendi ceremony were widely shared online. While for her mehendi, Mouni was looking beautiful in a yellow lehenga. For the Haldi ceremony, the couple chose to go with shades of white and golden.