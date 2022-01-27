Mouni Roy shares a lovely photo with to-be-husband Suraj Nambiar

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are all set to tie the knot today, January 27 in Goa. Ahead of their big wedding, Mouni has shared a lovely photo with her fiance Suraj in the wee hours of Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared an adorable and wrote, ''Everything #HariOm ."

In the picture, both of them are looking adorable. Mouni is looking gorgeous in red Indian wear meanwhile, Suraj is dressed in a white kurta

Mouni and Suraj's pre-wedding festivities began on January 26 and many well-known celebs attended them. Pictures from different ceremonies are already all over the internet.

Fans, friends flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Mouni's close friend Mandira Bedi, who is also in Goa, shared some pictures from the wedding, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know," followed by a red heart emoji. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will follow Malayali and Bengali wedding rituals for their wedding.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others. As per the reports, Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai.