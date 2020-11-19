'Money Heist' inspector Raquel Murillo croons 'Chunari Chunari', Sushmita Sen responds

All Indians are big fans of 90's song 'Chunari Chunari' but did you know, the song has a major following overseas too?



'Money Heist' actress Itziar Ituño, who plays inspector Raquel Murillo in the series is also a die-hard fan of the song from the movie 'Biwi No. 1' which stars Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan.

In her recent interview with an agency, Ituno, shared her love for Bollywood songs and dance as she crooned the popular song lyric and her short clip is the new internet obsession.



Spontaneously, Sushmita Sen too praised her singing and while sharing her video wrote, ''Yeh baat!!!''

Netflix India shared the clip and wrote, ''Petition to change Lisbon's name to whichever city Biwi No. 1 is set in!''.

Petition to change Lisbon's name to whichever city Biwi No. 1 is set in! https://t.co/vzXIsyunme — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 17, 2020 ×

The 90s hit was originally sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram. Before this, a viral fan-edit video of K-pop band BTS dancing in the same song was netizens' favourite.