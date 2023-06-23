Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan wants government to ban Adipurush

Popular 90’s TV actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played the role of Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, recently gave his two cents’ on what he thinks of Adipurush and he didn’t have anything good to say about it. Calling for a ban of the film, Gajendra Chauhan said that people have already punished the filmmaker by rejecting the film. He added that they deserved the punishment and they should be punished. 'The film shouldn't have been released': Gajendra Chauhan Gajendra said, "This film should not have been released at all. The entire film should be banned. The government should immediately put a stop to it." He revealed that he made a decision of not watching Adipurush after seeing the trailer. "I don't want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram,” he said at the time.

Gajendra is an actor and former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chairman. He did not go to watch despite having a ticket for the same. People have been criticising the people for its untimely and poorly written dialogues and shoddy screenplay. VFX and cinematography is something that people are showing appreciation for. 'No use changing dialogues': Gajendra Chauhan Talking about the revised dialogues in Adipurush, penned by Manoj Muntashir, Gajendra said that it is of no use as the damage has already been done. Gajendra said that he has introduced ignorance to the world and that he really has no knowledge. He also said that Manoj has added dialogues taken from several videos of writers circulating on social media, combined it and presented it as if he has written everything.

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan play important roles in the mega budget film. The film is based on a huge budget and it looks like it will not be able to break even with this response to the movie.

