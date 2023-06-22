WATCH| Adipurush controversial dialogue changed, leaked edited video goes viral

Adipurush makers have honoured their promise of making changes to dialogues that people found inappropriate in the film after it was released in theatres on June 16. One such dialogue that netizens found “cringe-worthy” was a Lanka Dahan scene where Lord Bajrang (played by Devdatta Nage) said, "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki (What I am about to do next is because of your father – clothes, oil, fire is all your father’s doing and this will hurt him)”

Here, Hanuman was referring to Lanka ruler, Ravan who is played by Indian actor Saif Ali Khan. Based on teh Hindu epic Ramayana, the film Adipurush has invited ire from all factions of Indian society with many dissing the dialogues and screenplay of the film. People have found the usage of the word “baap” problematic as it denigrates the status of Ravan. Mukesh Khanna lambasts Adipurush, says makers should be 'burnt at 50 degrees'

The dialogue writer has finally altered the statement and changed the word “baap” to “Lanka”. A viewer took to Twitter, where he shared a clip from the new prints, which sounds: "Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi."

Here's the clip of the revised dialogue: #Hanuman #Lanka #BajrangBali pic.twitter.com/RRxnXs1o5w — OWL E (@OWLETweets) June 21, 2023 × Adipurush has been under scrutiny ever since it released in the theatres. The All India Cine Workers Association, an independent registered body of film technicians and workers, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing controversy around Adipurush. The body has said that the film has insulted the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana and demanded a ban on it. They have also asked an FIR be registered against director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir for hurting religious sentiments.