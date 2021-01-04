'Madam Chief Minister': Richa Chadha drops first look poster of her political drama

The first look poster of Richa Chadha's political drama film 'Madam Chief Minister' is here and it features Richa Chadha in an intriguing avatar.



Richa took to her Instagram to share the poster of the upcoming political drama that sees her sporting a pixie cut hairstyle with bruises on her face. She is also seen holding a broom. The background of the poster features Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, who play pivotal roles in the film."Proud to present to you all, my new cinema outing #MadamChiefMinister, a film I really believe in... a political drama about an `untouchable` who rises to the top! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned,"



The Subhash Kapoor directorial revolves around the story of an "untouchable" woman who rises to the top. It is set to be loosely based on the life of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. The film was shot in Lucknow all through November and December in a straight start to finish 40-day schedule



'Madam Chief Minister' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar, and Dimple Kharbanda. It is slated to release on January 22, 2021.