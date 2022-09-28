Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Listen to these 10 great songs of the 'Melody Queen'

Today, the fans of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar are celebrating the 93rd anniversary of her birth. Often referred by her honorific 'Nightingale of India', Lata was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on this day in back in 1929. She had a glorious career that began in the 1940s and did not really end until her death in February this year. She may not be with us, but she has left for our listening pleasure thousands of songs that she gave voice to across several decades. On the occasion, the legions of fans on social media sites are remembering her for vast contribution to the field of music.

Here is a collection of 10 songs by Lata that you as a fan can remember her by. Keep in mind that this is not a definitive list of her ten 'best' songs, but simply a list of ten great songs of Lata.

1. 'Lag Jaa Gale'

2. 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai'

3. 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh'

4. 'Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha'

5. 'Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi'

6. 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'



7. 'Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi'



8. 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya'



9. 'Piya Tose'



10. Jo Wada Kiya

Happy listening!

