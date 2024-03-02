Laapataa Ladies Box office: Kiran Rao's film gets a decent start

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been released in cinemas across the nation. Ever since its release, the film has made the audiences glued to it for the storytelling, entertainment factor, and exceptional performance from the newcomers Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav.

From the critics to the audiences, everyone is highly praising the film. The rave and positive reviews from every corner contributed to the film's box office performance and the film surprised everyone with the encouraging box office numbers of 1.70 crores ( Rs 17 million) worldwide on Day 1.

The makers, Aamir Khan Production shared the worldwide box office collection on social media and captioned,

"Numbers are in and people are loving it! Aap kab dekhne jaa rahe hai #LaapataaLadies? 🤨" Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kingling Productions, the screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma, who adapted the story from writer Biplab Goswami.

The film takes the audience on a roller coaster yet humorous ride as it tells the story of Dinesh Kumar (Srivastava) whose bride Phool Kumari (Goel) has lost and mistakenly he has brought someone else's bride Pushpa (Ranta). How Dinesh and his family find their bride makes up the rest of the story. With the fun storyline, the movie beautifully questions the life of young girls and women in society, when it comes to equality, education, and many other things that kind of go unnoticed in society.

Apart from the exceptional performance by the lead cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav, the movie also has Ravi Kishan, playing the role of a cop. His performance is brilliant in the movie.

Laapataa Ladies review

WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote that Kiran Rao's film feels like a giant warm hug.