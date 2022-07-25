Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scenes images from Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with VIjay Sethupathi

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Mondya shared behind-the-scenes images from her next film- Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'. The film will have Katrina Kaif and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi sharing screen space together for the first time.



The actress, who returned last week from the Maldives after celebrating her birthday, dived straight into work with rehearsals for the film.



The actress took to Instagram on Monday morning to share photos from a recent script reading and discussion with Raghavan, and a rehearsal of a scene with co-star Sethupathi.



"Work in progress. #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan," she wrote as the caption.

'Merry Christmas' is produced by Ramesh Taurani`s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

Earlier this month, Katrina rang in her birthday with her husband Vicky Kaushal and close friends in the Maldives. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sunny Kaushal, Anand Tiwari, Illeana D'Cruz and others were part of the vacation. The celebrities had kept their fans up to date with videos and photos from their picturesque and fun-filled vacation.

On the work front Katrina will also be seen in 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, 'Phone Bhoot' with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.



Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky received death threats recently on social media platforms and a case has been registered against the culprits.