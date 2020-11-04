Kareena Kapoor shares first look poster of Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Bhoot Police'

Saif Ali Khan and team have started work on ‘Bhoot Police’ as Kareena Kapoor shared a poster from the film. Sharing the poster, Kareena wrote, “New normal is paranormal” as she shared the first look at Bhoot Police that stars Saif, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

Wishing the team, Kareena wrote, “Good luck guys..kill it.”

‘Bhoot Police’ was first announced in 2019 with a different cast. It had Saif that remains the same but others like Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh. As things postponed, a new cast was added with the original cast getting busy with other commitments.

Speaking about the film ‘Bhoot Police’, director Pavan Kirpalani said, “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team as they are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring their trademark humour to the script.”

The team of ‘Bhoot Police’ is in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh as it shoots for the horror-comedy.