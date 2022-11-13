Karan Johar pens heartfelt note to announce 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' release date

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. He last helmed a film for the silver screen in 2016. However, he did collaborate with other directors for anthology films like 'Lust Stories' and 'Ghost Stories', which received great reviews from both critics and audiences. After nearly seven years, he is bringing a feature film for his fans to enjoy in theatres and he is very excited about the same.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. As per KJo's latest statement, its release has been pushed from February to April and it will now hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. The same was shared by the director via an emotional statement on social media.

On Saturday, Karan Johar shared a note about the film on Instagram, which read, “After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home – the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions.”

“It’s that time again- to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love and Entertainment unfold on the big screen. We’re overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform… Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.” Take a look!

While posting the note, KJo wrote in the caption, "My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude…

#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April 2023!"

Karan made his directorial debut in 1998 with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', which won several Filmfare awards and National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Later, he helmed films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name Is Khan' and 'Student of the Year' among others.