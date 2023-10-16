Kangana Ranaut's Emergency delayed again! Film to release in 2024

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will arrive in 2024. Ranaut's directorial debut has been postponed to next year. In the film, Ranaut will portray the role of the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The film has been delayed several times. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to be released in October, however, the movie got pushed to November 24, 2023. However, the film will hit theatres in 2024. A new release date will be announced soon.

Addressing the audience's tremendous response to the teaser of the film, Kangana wrote on X, "Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life’s learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it’s a test of my worth and character as an individual. The tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency’s release date (sic)."

''We have announced the Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back-to-back releasing films calendar and over-packed last quarter of 2024, we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024). A new release date will be announced soon, please bear with us, your anticipation, curiosity and excitement for the film means a lot. Yours truly Kangana Ranaut (sic)." Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade.



The film’s script has been written by D-Day star Ritesh Shah and is directed by Ranaut. Meanwhile, Kangana is currently gearing up for her next release, Tejas. In the war drama, Kangana plays the role of Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. Apart from Kangana, the movie stars Anshul Chauhan, Anuj Khurana, Varun Mitra, Veenah Naair, Mirko Quani, and Rohed Khan.