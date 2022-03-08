John Abraham becomes India's first super soldier in new trailer of 'Attack'

John Abraham is back at doing what he does best! With yet another action thriller, John Abraham will be seen as India’s first super soldier as makers released the first trailer of his film ‘Attack’.

John Abraham will star in the film alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

‘Attack’ is set to release in cinemas on April 1, 2022. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence.

Watch the trailer of Attack here:

On the film, John said, "Attack is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate.. the action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully. There are so many surprises in Attack that we have protected and haven’t yet revealed in the teaser & trailers since my confidence is high in what our team has achieved and what the audiences are about to witness on the big screen, I am glad we are all set to release on 1st April!"