Indraneil Sengupta on playing prominent roles in web shows 'Aranyak' and 'Human'

After two back-to-back OTT releases 'Aranyak' and 'Human' actor Indraneil Sengupta feels the times are extremely promising for anyone who is talented and is open to change.

On his stint with Netflix show 'Aranyak' that features Raveena Tandon as she makes her OTT debut, Indraneil said, "The best thing about her is that she is a lovely human being. She has no air of seniority or stardom and is a very hardworking actor on set. Director Vinay Waikul was very clear about what he wanted and would push his actors to give their best for every shot. And the result is there for everyone to see as Aranyak has been lauded for the performances of the entire cast."

As for 'Human' that recently debuted, Indraneil feels fortunate that everone has loved his work. He said, "I have got calls and messages from people I haven't been in touch with for 10-12 years and that tells me the appreciation is genuine!"

On how he prepped for the role in Human in which he plays a war photojournalist, he said, "I try to understand my director's vision and try to do my best to fit into that. I listen to my director, add a bit of my own understanding and feed off other actors. So it always helps to observe someone like Shefali and Kirti, understand their approach and their process and just react to them."