Indian actress Gauahar Khan reveals her son's name; shares first family portrait since delivery

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with a baby boy last month. On the day of the delivery, the new parents shared an official statement with their fans and shared the happy news. Now, after almost a month, the couple is sharing the first photo of the little munchkin along with a surprise name reveal.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Gauahar wrote, "Our ZEHAAN Revealing our little ones name, ma sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil Jaan. He sends his love #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family. (sic)" Check out the pictures below!

In no time, the comment section got flooded with congratulatory notes, with many showering love on the new parents. Fans of the actress penned heartwarming notes as she embarked on the journey of parenthood.