Indian actress Gauahar Khan reveals her son's name; shares first family portrait since delivery
Story highlights
Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan took to social media on Saturday to reveal her son's name and share the first photo of the little munchkin. Scroll to see!
Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with a baby boy last month. On the day of the delivery, the new parents shared an official statement with their fans and shared the happy news. Now, after almost a month, the couple is sharing the first photo of the little munchkin along with a surprise name reveal.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Gauahar wrote, "Our ZEHAAN Revealing our little ones name, ma sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil Jaan. He sends his love #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family. (sic)" Check out the pictures below!
In no time, the comment section got flooded with congratulatory notes, with many showering love on the new parents. Fans of the actress penned heartwarming notes as she embarked on the journey of parenthood.
Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. They welcomed their first child on May 10 this year. Announcing the arrival of their little one, the actress wrote, "It’s a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."
Gauahar and Zaid's love story is rather unique. They met while shopping for groceries during the COVID-19 lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.
