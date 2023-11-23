In pics: Priyanka Chopra spends time with New York friends Kelly Ripa, Anjula Ancharia

Priyanka Chopra is everywhere. After spending shuttling between her Los Angeles home, London and India, the actress finally made her way back to New York. New York serves as her first home in the US. As she returned to the bay, her friends including manager Anjula Ancharia threw a welcoming party.

Pictures from the welcome house party surfaced on the internet and we got a glimpse into her fashionable life. Priyanka hung out with her celebrity friends including American TV host Kelly Ripa, Kama Sutra actor Sarita Choudhury, singer Jay Sean and even actor Kal Penn. A second picture showed Priyanka posing for a selfie with Anjula.

Anjula captioned the post, “We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family.”

Jay Sean commented, "Such a lovely night! Thankyou @anjula_acharia @furhan_ahmad." Kelly wrote, "Now that was a good night! Thank you @anjula_acharia and @furhan_ahmad for the dazzling time. Welcome back @priyankachopra."

When Priyanka Chopra started working in Hollywood, she established New York as her base. She even opened a restaurant in New York, called Sona but is no longer associated with it.