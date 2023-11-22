IFFI 2023: Sunny Deol breaks down as Rajkumar Santoshi says 'industry didn't do justice to his talent'

At the International Film Festival of India, Goa, Bollywood star Sunny deol couldn’t help getting emotional. The actor was a part of an exchange with attendees alongwith directors Anil Sharma and Rajkumar Santoshi. Duuring the event, Sunny was heard talking about the success of his latest film, Gadar 2.

When Rajkumar Santoshi said, "I believe that the industry has not done justice to Sunny's talent. But God has done justice," the actor got too emotional and got teary-eyed. Sunny responded to the director’s comment and said, “I just get too emotional, it’s my problem.”

Speaking about the roles he has done so far, Sunny Deol said, "I remember when I met people from the army, the navy and the air force ... The faith they had in the films I made, that is where my positivity came from. Like I have said in previous interviews that mujhe laga ki rab mere andar agaya hai (I have said in previous interviews that I felt that it was God's doing)".

About his character Tara Singh from the Gadar series of films, Sunny Deol said, "Jo Tara Singh hai, everyone wants to be like Tara Singh. A wife would want her husband to be like Tara. The husband would want the wife to be like Sakeena." About the stellar success of his film, he said, "The way Gadar succeeded, I had never expected."