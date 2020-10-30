In pics: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha spend time together in Egypt

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are making the most of their recent trip to Egypt. While on work, the real-life couple is soaking up the sun and enjoying sea vibes.

Sharing pictures from their rendezvous as they attend the El Gouna Film Festival, they are keeping fans updated with their trip.

Richa Chadha shared some gorgeous pictures of her as she went on enjoying the evening with beau Ali Fazal. The actress chose to dress up in a green printed kaftan with a bandana and chunky accessories. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Feeling this @limerickofficial kaftan for an evening out with partner... at the @lamaisonbleueelgouna ...:”

In another, she opted for a bright pink pant suit as Ali dressed in all-black.

Ali also shared some dashing pictures of him as he posed in a green shirt paired with dark brown pants. The caption of the post reads, “From the shadows of el gouna , egypt. El Gouna film festival Jury member shannanigans. @elgounafilmfestivalofficial.”

On the work front, Ali Fazal was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s ‘Mirzapur 2’.

Ali and Richa have been dating for more than five years now and were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. They have postponed their plans due to the pandemic and hope to tie the knot early next year.