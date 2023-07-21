Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana to return as Pooja in theatres on August 25

Ayushmann Khurrana won a million hearts with his memorable portrayal of Pooja in the 2019 laughter ride Dream Girl. The project is believed to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the actor's career to date. Now, the Vicky Donor star is all set to reprise his iconic role yet again in Dream Girl 2. As the comedy-drama gears up to release in the cinema halls on August 25, the makers recently dropped a new preview of the much-awaited film.

Just like in the previous previews, our beloved Pooja can be seen talking to popular characters from upcoming films.

This time Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana) was seen enjoying a fun conversation with Rocky (Ranveer Singh) from Karan Johar’s upcoming family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

The promo shows Rocky complementing Pooja in her beautiful red saree.

Reacting to this, Pooja says that she cannot give it to him as she has only one of these. Later on, Rocky asks Pooja if she is like the World Cup tournament which returns after 4 years. Ayushmann Khurrana says that she might not like the World Cup, but she is a trophy. Pooja announces that her first look will be released on July 25.

Earlier, Pooja was heard talking to Shah Rukh Khan’s character Pathaan and Salman Khan’s character from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The producer of Dream Girl 2, Ektaa Kapoor shared the promo along with the caption, "Pooja ek tyohaar hai, pachees ko iss baar hai! Your @pooja___dreamgirl arrives with a ROCKYing surprise on 25th July. #DreamGirl2 In Cinemas on 25th August, 2023. #DreamGirlKiPremKahaani#25AugustHogaMast."

Dream Girl 2 release date

Dream Girl 2 was originally slated to release in July, however, the film got pushed as the team wanted to take more time to complete the VFX. Talking about the delay in the release, Ektaa Kapoor revealed in a statement that they wanted Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that’s why they took extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. She added that the VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and they wanted to ensure that they deliver a high-quality product to the audience.

Aside from Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 will also see Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh in crucial roles.





