IFFM 2023 Winners: Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan win top honours, checkout full list of winners

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, created an unforgettable night to celebrate cinematic brilliance. Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Mohit Agarwal took home the top acting honours while Sita Ramam was announced the Best Film, and Kannada Filmmaker Prithvi Konanur took home the Best Director for Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards once again took centre stage, honouring the finest cinematic gems from the Indian film industry.

The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, created an unforgettable night to celebrate cinematic brilliance. Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Mohit Agarwal took home the top acting honours while Sita Ramam was announced the Best Film, and Kannada Filmmaker Prithvi Konanur took home the Best Director for Hadinelentu (Seventeeners).

Marking 25 years in the Indian film industry, Director Karan Johar was honoured for his impeccable contribution to the world of cinema. 

Here is the complete list of winners:

Jury Awards

Best Documentary
To Kill A Tiger

Best Indie Film
Agra

Best Performance in Film (MALE)
Mohit Agarwal for Agra

Best Performance in a film (FEMALE)
Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 

Best Director
Prithvi Konanur - Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Best Film
Sita Ramam

Best Performance (MALE) in a Series
Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series
Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Series
Jubilee

Best Short Film - People’s Choice
Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik

Best Short Film -  Australia
Home by Mark Russel Bernard 

Honorary Awards

Equality in Cinema Awards - Darlings

People’s Choice Award - Pathaan

Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema - Kartik Aaryan

Diversity in Cinema Award - Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award - Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award to Onir for Pine Cone

 

