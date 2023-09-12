From finding fake breasts to pickup boys, Haddi director has a lot of fond memories from the film's set

It takes an effortless actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui to pull off what he did with the recently released film Haddi, in which he essays the role of a transgender who goes through a series of emotions after losing his loved ones. Unfettered and carefree from what his actions could result in, Nawazuddin gives it back to society and how. While Nawazuddin plays the role with an ease that only a few actors can boast of, there is Anurag Kashyap who matches up to his viciousness in the film and to direct them both was Akshat Ajay Sharma who did a decent job of it.

Speaking to WION on his working equation with both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap, Akshat Ajay Sharma opens up on making a film on transgenders and telling a story that needs to be told.

Here are the excerpts from our chat:

WION: Tell us about your most memorable moment from the sets of Haddi

Akshat: Haddi was a busy set. Talking openly with transvestite prostitutes in crowded areas was both interesting and tricky due to issues of theft, robbery, or getting into trouble with the police. Stuff like finding silicone fake breasts for our costumes was quite a journey - our makeup HOD traveled to different countries in Southeast Asia before we finally got them from Russia. A really nice thing that happened was when Ila Ji [Ila Arun] brought a Ganapati for us to celebrate Visarjan, even though we were far from Mumbai.

However, not everything was a smooth sail. Our crew felt a bit uneasy because the playful Hijras, were friendly but it was hard to know how to respond to their advances in a polite way. We faced more challenges with the weather during the climax scene - Anurag showed incredible determination by doing it despite having a hurt shoulder and knee, and Nawaz did great with a hurt ankle. In an interesting twist, the actors dressed as the opposite gender were mistaken for actual “pickup boys” by people in Delhi.

But what really left a lasting impact was working with real Hijras. We listened to their life stories. These stories became the heart of our film, showing that even when things are tough, people's spirits remain unbreakable.

WION: How was it working with Nawaz, Anurag, Zeeshan, Ila Arun and others? Tell us something that most don’t know about them.

Akshat: One of the biggest blessings in this ﬁlm was my cast. Every single one of them from Saurabh Sachdeva, Anurag Kashyap, Vipin Sharma, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Ji [Ila Arun], Shreedhar Dubey, Saharash - you name them, and you would yourself know how perfect these actors are. Working with the cast of Haddi was a joyous journey.

Ila Ji had a motherly touch, caring for everyone around her. Her bond with the Kinner community was a blast. She got into her character by learning their unique ‘clapping’ style and even took on their special way of speaking.

Watch Ila Arun's exclusive interview with WION here:

Zeeshan was the coolest, staying calm even in chaotic times. His deep understanding of his character was pivotal, and he was simply perfect.

Saurabh Sachdeva, in my view, is this generation's Amrish Puri. He's a powerhouse of acting talent, and interestingly, the character of Inder was written with him in mind since our Manmarziyan days.

Shreedhar Dubey is a wordsmith. Just share an idea with him, and he can create a whole scene. While others spend weeks on character prep, his approach is swift and precise. It's heartening to see him getting more lead roles now, he truly deserves it.

Watch Gulshan Devaiah's interview here:

Vicky Shinde, who plays Rana Lakshmi, is a magical presence. Her voice and eyes have an enchanting quality. I vividly recall her first shot when she had to call out ‘Pramod Ahlawat’. Before the take, she was quiet, but as soon as the cameras rolled, her powerful voice frightened even Anurag and the rest of us.

Vipin Sharma, is yet another brilliant actor, someone who has the maximum range. He can play two extremes and switch between them in a blink of an eye. I’m so proud of my cast.