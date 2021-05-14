From Akshay Kumar to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Today, the entire country is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, extended greetings on the occasion of Eid on Friday.

Superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted, ''#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world''.

Sara Ali Khan posted a snap with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for us all''.

R Madhavan took to Twitter and shared a poster reading, "Eid Mubarak," and along with it, he wrote, "To you and all your families," with three joined hand emoticons.

Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband and superstar Rishi Kapoor while extending wishes on the festival, by sharing a collage from the film 'Amar Akbar Anthony' featuring Rishi and herself. The picture caption read, "Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak."

Sanjay Dutt also extended his wishes and tweeted, ''Eid has always been about love, compassion and gratitude. Please be kind to everyone around you because we need it now more than ever. Praying for everyone's well-being. #EidMubarak''.

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram stories and wished, ‘Eid Mubarak’. National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee wished, “Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak.”