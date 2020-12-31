Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, India Published: Dec 31, 2020, 05.30 PM(IST)

Aanand L Rai. Photograph:( Instagram )

This comes three days after Rai finished the schedule of his latest flick `Atrangi Re`

Indian filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Thursday revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.The `Raanjhanaa` film director took to Instagram to share a statement in this regard and also shared that he is asymptomatic.

"I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don`t feel any symptoms & I feel fine," he shared on Instagram. Rai further shared that he has quarantined himself and also advised anyone who came in his contact to quarantine themselves. "I`m quarantining as instructed by authorities.

Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols," he said. "Thank you for your support and blessings," his statement further read.

This comes three days after Rai finished the schedule of his latest flick `Atrangi Re`, which he had been shooting with actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. 

