Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Indian filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Thursday revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.The `Raanjhanaa` film director took to Instagram to share a statement in this regard and also shared that he is asymptomatic.

"I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don`t feel any symptoms & I feel fine," he shared on Instagram. Rai further shared that he has quarantined himself and also advised anyone who came in his contact to quarantine themselves. "I`m quarantining as instructed by authorities.

Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols," he said. "Thank you for your support and blessings," his statement further read.

This comes three days after Rai finished the schedule of his latest flick `Atrangi Re`, which he had been shooting with actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.