Vedant Chibber in Chintu Ka Birthday

Chintu Ka Birthday is a beautiful film that breaks your heart in pieces and then tapes it all together with missing parts. The story is about an innocent Indian family stuck in Iraq with a Nepalese passport due to the greed and callousness of a few men. The family is trying their best to leave the post-Saddam Hussain, a war-torn country only to be disappointed again and again. In between all the uncertainty comes the birthday of Chintu. The relationships define this film. The equations within the family, the equations of people outside the family. Throughout the emotional ride, the film never takes off its rose-colored spectacle. It gives you a glimpse of struggle, but it’s always accompanied by a sad smile of hope. One of the many scenes that strikes the most is when two American soldiers, who barge into the house looking for a bomber, turn their house upside down and a rather calm Chintu whispers to his father 'Papa inko cake nahi denge'. The impact of the scene stays with you. The tragedy and impact of violence on a child's brain is conveyed beautifully with innocence. It also affirms that no matter how brutal, children's world resides in their minds and the extreme they can go in the extremist world is denying you entry to their party. The sincere way Chintu declares his thought tugs your heart, bringing forth the whole essence of the film. A warm hug in distressing times.

Contributed by Sameeksha Dandriyal

(Photograph:WION)