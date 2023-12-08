Fighter teaser reaction: Netizens call Hrithik Roshan's aerial actioner, 'remake of Top Gun'

The first teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter is here, and it's a visual spectacular full of thrills and chills. After the poster release, makers dropped the first teaser of the fourthcoming movie that brings the entire group of squadrons.



Coming from Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, the movie is India's first-ever aerial action genre film.



Fighter teaser.



On Friday, the makers dropped the short teaser for the movie, which promises an engrossing and thrilling watch. The thriller introduces Hrithik Roshan as Patty, Deepika Padukone as Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.



The teaser starts with an intense shot of Hrithik Roshan walking with his helmet reading his name, Patty. Next, we see an intense fighter jet sequence, with Hrithik and Deepika flying the jets.

The jaw-dropping aerial shots and heart-thumping action sequences of fighter jets will surely take your excitement to the next level.



In between, we also got the intense scene between Hrithik and Deepika.



Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will be released on January 25th, 2024, exactly one year after Anand's Pathaan release. Shah Rukh Khan's movie went on to earn Rs 1 billion at the box office.



Fighter also marks the third project of Anand and Hrithik after Bang Bang and War. Both the films did impressive numbers at the box office. Meanwhile, the movie marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik.



The movie is presented by the collaboration of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.



Netizens reaction:



Soon after the teaser was released, netizens shared their reactions. Some praised the epic battle scene, while others called it a copy of Tom Cruise's Top Gun.

Like I said another copied movie

All scenes exactly copied from Top Gun.#FighterTeaser #Fighter

One user wrote, ''Like I said another copied movie. All scenes exactly copied from Top Gun.''

Ctrl + C , Ctrl + v = Fighter teaser.



They wasted 2 years for this 🤨#Fighter #FighterTeaser .

This Scene is literally I'm not seen in my whole life, Visual spectacular 🔥#HrithikRoshan𓃵 is ready to rule the box office and wins many hearts 🥵



1000cr loading 🔥🔥🔥#FighterTeaser #Fighter #HrithikRoshan

Another wrote, ''Ctrl + C , Ctrl + v = Fighter teaser.They wasted 2 years for this 🤨.''