Fighter's team unveils exciting BTS glimpse of Minni on Deepika Padukone's birthday

Hold onto your hats, folks! Fighter, the biggest aerial action spectacle of India, has just dropped an exclusive BTS birthday bonanza featuring Deepika Padukone's epic 'Minni' persona.

This sneak peek dives into the vibes of Deepika Padukone a.k.a Minni, packed with 'Sassy,' 'Beautiful,' and 'Badass' moments that redefine coolness. From style drops in the song sequences to rocking the uber-confident Squadron Leader look from the Air Dragons unit, Deepika Padukone nails each look with her unparalleled charm and no one else could bring this character to life in such an epic and mesmerising way!

While sharing Deepika's BTS on their social media, makers wrote in the caption, "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter Happy Birthday, @deepikapadukone! #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

Check it out below!

This fun-filled behind-the-scenes also shows Deepika Padukone having a blast with the entire Fighter squad, highlighting her off-screen camaraderie and infusing every moment with excitement!