Emergency: Kangana Ranaut unveils new poster and release date

Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated film Emergency has finally got a release date. The film stars Kangana as former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. It is also written and directed by the actress. Kangana unveiled a new poster of Emergency on social media on Tuesday - a day after attending the Ram Mandir Pran Partishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.



Kangana announces Emergency release date



In the poster, Kangana features as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She captioned the post as, "Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing Emergency on 14th June, 2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared and fiercest Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi thunders into cinemas. Emergency in cinemas on 14th June, 2024."



Kangana's statement



In a statement to news agency PTI, Kangana said, "Emergency is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-Manikarnika, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama."



The film was set to release in theatres on November 24, 2023 but was postponed.



About Emergency



Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency will narrate a controversial part of Indian Democracy. "Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman prime minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi," the official logline read.



The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie.