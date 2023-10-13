Dia Mirza addresses the controversy around RHTDM: Was uncomfortable when Maddy's character was stalking me

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan's film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was released in 2001 and remains a cult classic. The film is loved by many for its music and romance. But there also have been some who have pointed out that the film was problematic in the way it normalised stalking of the female lead by the male lead.



Years later, Dia Mirza has finally addressed the debate and admitted that she was uncomfortable with how Madhavan's character stallked her.



Dia Mirza opens up about RHTDM



Dia Mirza recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama and addressed the decade-long debate.



She reflected on whether, after 20 years, the stalking portions would still make her feel uncomfortable. "I was uncomfortable when Maddy's character was stalking me. Although Reena (Dia’s character) acknowledges it. She gives it off to him. She has that moment when she tells him off. What works that people get past that notion, that it’s okay, is the fact that Maddy’s character, at the end of the value, has very strong values, is respectful, is kind, is well-intentioned", she said.



The actress was also asked whether she made the right choice, choosing Madhavan's character over Saf Ali Khan's character (Sam). "What can I say now? Saif was such a good man, I’d wonder why she’d leave him. That was shown in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. So it’s very interesting that a film shows a point of view, while another film shows another point of view. If there's ever a sequel made, it'll be very interesting to see where these people are today," said Dia.



Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. It was the remake of the Tamil film Minnale, which also featured R Madhavan.



Dia's latest film Dhak Dhak has hit theatres on October 13. The movie also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE