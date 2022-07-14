Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail in 2003 human trafficking case

Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was on Thursday arrested and sent to 2 years of imprisonment by the Patiala district court in a 19-year-old human trafficking case . He was convicted in the case back in 2003, and charged under Section 420 (Cheating) and Section 120 (B) (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment in 2018, but was later granted bail. Today, in a hearing, the court upheld the sentence. Mehndi is being sent to Patiala Central jail.

Mehndi and six others were accused of swindling large amounts of money by claiming to send them to foreign countries, especially Canada and the United States, as part of the singer and his brother's dance troupe.

In the original complaint, an individual called Bakshish Singh belonging to Balbehra Village, alleged that Mehndi took from him Rs ₹12 lakh. Bakshish's complaint prompted several more people to register their own complaints, and they all had similar grievances.

Reports stated that the Patiala Police found evidence in a raid conducted on his office in Delhi's Connaught Place.