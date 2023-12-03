CID star Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks is on ventilator support: Report

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, well-known for playing Fredericks in the long-running Indian TV show CID, is on a ventilator. Earlier, it was reported that the actor had suffered a heart attack. However, his CID co-star dismissed the reports.



Dayanand Shetty, who played the role of Daya in the show, told indianexpress.com, “Dinesh Phadnis is hospitalized and on a ventilator, doctors are observing him. He has not suffered a heart attack, it is a different treatment and I wouldn’t like to comment on it.”



The team of CID have been made aware of Phadnis' health condition, after which many have dropped at the hospital to enquire about his health today, per Iwmbuzz.com.

The actor was admitted to the Tunga Hospital in Mumbai, and his condition slightly improved on Saturday after a critical state on Friday night.



The actor, who is in his fifties, has been in the industry for over a decade and has worked in films like Sarfarosh, Mela, Super 30 and others.



Dinesh played the pivotal role of a cop named Fredericks in the long-running show, which started in 1998 and ran for over 20 years on Sony TV.



Soon after the news of Dinesh's critical health came out, netizens wished the actor good health.



''Well Going by the news it seems that the chances of him being alive is less than 10% but I pray for him to recovery,'' one user wrote.