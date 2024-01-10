Celebrate National Youth Day with these youth-centric stories

On National Youth Day on January 12, a United Nations report informs that half of the people on our planet are 30 or younger, and this figure is expected to reach 57 per cent by the end of 2030. This survey itself underscores why the concerns of the youth must be amplified in policy-making and also storytelling.

This National Youth Day, watch stories that take you into the heart of the aspirations, challenges, dreams and hopes of the young.

Sir Sir Sarla (Teleplay)



This Zee Theatre teleplay is as much a coming-of-age tale about young love as about the clash between fantasy and reality. The story explores the feelings that Sarla, a naive student harbours for her professor. Though professor Palekar and she share an unspoken affinity for each other, the much older professor is unable to come to terms with his own feelings and steers Sarla towards a loveless marriage.

Filmed by Suman Mukhopadhyay, this Makrand Deshpande teleplay stars him as the professor with Aahana Kumra, Sanjay Dadhich and Anjum Sharma.

12th Fail (Film)



This biographical drama produced, written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is like a huge dollop of inspiration for every young person who is struggling to break the cycle of poverty. Based on Anurag Pathak's book about Manoj Kumar Sharma who overcame countless setbacks to become an Indian Police Service officer, the film shows how a student from a marginalized section of society manages to succeed. The film stars Vikrant Massey in the title role, alongside Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Jawaan (Film)



This massy high-octane action thriller is also a wake up call for the youth as it exhorts them to be aware of ground realities and do something positive for the country. Its protagonist who was born in a jail is named 'Azaad' to denote the unconquerable nature of the human spirit. He grows into a man with a mission and brings the nation's attention to its invisibilized citizens including debt ridden farmers, doctors in under-equipped hospitals among others.

This film is a call for change and has struck a chord with the youth of the country. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Dhak Dhak (Film)



Dhak Dhak is a breath of fresh air as it brings four protagonists together -- two women deal with the prospect of a loveless arranged marriage and sexist trolling. Then there is a a middle-aged homemaker and a grandmother on the other hand who are are eager to free themselves from the weight of duties and expectations. As these four women from different age groups and social backgrounds ride their motorbikes from New Delhi to the highest mountain pass in the world in Ladakh, they get in touch with their authentic selves.

Directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Taapsee Pannu, it stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.

Dhumrapaan (Teleplay)



Directed for stage by Akarsh Khurana and filmed by Adhaar Khurana, this Zee Theatre teleplay gives audiences an insight into the suppressed angst and frustrations of young people caught in the grind of a draining corporate career.