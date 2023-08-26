Box office: Dream Girl 2 becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opener

Ayushmann Khurran's Dream Girl 2 was one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The film, which is a sequel to the 2019 hit of the same name, opened with decent numbers at the box office. Surpassing all industry expectations, Dream Girl 2 bagged a double-digit opening with Rs 10.69 crore (Rs 100 million approx) at the box office! This is Ayushmann's biggest opener to date after Bala and Dream Girl.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on X, previously known as Twitter: ''#DreamGirl2 starts VERYYY WELL on Day 1… The growth in biz [post 4 pm onwards] clearly indicates that a strong weekend is on the cards… Fri ₹ 10.69 cr. #India biz. The continuous flow of successes has brought joy and optimism back… YES, #Bollywood is back with a bang!''

Expectations for Dream Girl 2 are really high after Khurrana's back-to-back flops. The actor's last four films, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, failed to rake in numbers at the box office.

The film also boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

The film, which is a sequel to the 2019 film, had Ayushmann as a call centre employee who talks to callers in a female voice, pretending to be Pooja. In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann is not just voicing Pooja but also dressing up like her, which leads to more confusion and fun.

It has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Dream Girl 2 review

WION's film critic Shomini Sen called Ayushmann Khuranna's film tacky and unoriginal.

Dream Girl 2 has funny lines that take potshots at everyone and everything, and use wit to refer to pop culture yet the writing by Shadilyaa and Naresh Kathoria is shabby and very old-fashioned. There are references in galore to TV- Roadies, Kasauti Zingdagi Kay, Kapil Sharma- all are given a hat tip and manage to bring in the necessary humour even but overall, Dream Girl 2 looks tacky with an outdated plot and jaded jokes. Read full review here.

