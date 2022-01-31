Box office collection: Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' (Hindi) enters Rs 100 crore club

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' is still dominating the box office. The Hindi version of the Telugu action-thriller has finally entered the 100 crore club.



The movie earned the mark in its seventh weekend.



With this feat, 'Pushpa' has become the fourth Hindi dubbed south film to enter the club after Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to inform, “#PushpaHindi crosses the ₹ 100 Cr NBOC Mark in #India A remarkable achievement by Icon Star @alluarjun and Team..”

Looking at the total box office collection, the movie has collected over Rs 350 crores. The action drama has garnered attention and praise from fans as well as critics.

Written and directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna mong others. The movie follows the story of Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India, set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Its second part titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is scheduled to commence production in February 2022