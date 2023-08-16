Bollywood returns to Manipur after two decades with Uri The Surgical Strike

Hindi cinema made a comeback to Manipur after more than two decades. As per news agency PTI, a special screening of the Bollywood movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, was organised by the Hmar Students Association (HSA) at a makeshift open-air theatre in Churachandpur. This revival of cinematic activity marked a departure from the long-standing ban on Hindi movies imposed by the 'Revolutionary People's Front' (RPF), a political wing of the proscribed People's Liberation Army, a Meitei terror outfit. HSA's successful attempt to screen Uri: The Surgical Strik e was to challenge the restrictions placed on Hindi cinema in Manipur.

The event, which took place in Rengkai (Lamka), drew a large audience, indicating the local population's interest in experiencing Bollywood movies on the big screen once again. The HSA aimed to showcase their opposition to the Meitei groups' anti-national policies and convey their affinity for India through this cinematic act.

Ginza Vualzong, the spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, said in a statement, "It has been over two decades since a movie was screened in our town. The Meiteis have banned Hindi movies for a long time. Today's move is to defy the anti-national policies of the Meitei groups and to show our love for India."

As per HSA, the last Hindi film that screened in Manipur was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998.

The ban on Hindi movies was initially implemented by the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) in 2000. The reasons behind the ban were not explicitly stated, but cable operators speculated that the militant group feared the potential negative impact of Bollywood on the state's language and cultural identity. The ban resulted in the destruction of thousands of video and audio cassettes, as well as CDs containing Hindi content.

What is Uri: The Surgical Strike all about?

The 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on real events and portrays the retaliatory surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in 2016 in response to a terrorist attack on an Indian Army base in Uri, a town in the Kashmir valley The attack, which occurred on September 18, 2016, led to the deaths of 19 Indian soldiers. The film follows the journey of the Indian Army's Special Forces as they plan and execute a daring cross-border operation, targeting terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation, known as a surgical strike, was aimed at avenging the deaths of the soldiers and sending a strong message to the perpetrators of terrorism. The term "surgical strike" refers to a military operation that is precise and focused, with the intention of minimising collateral damage while achieving specific objectives.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE