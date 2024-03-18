Bollywood lyricist Ginny Diwan on working in Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime series

Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. A fresh series on the inner workings of the Hindi film industry, a commentary on the nepotism-laced showbiz world which has a long way to go in giving its due to talented artists, Showtime brings to light the behind-the-scenes of the entertainment world.

With Showtime having made a buzz with its first drop (first four episodes) and the next part due for the later part of the year, we got talking to Bollywood lyricist Ginny Diwan who has worked on music for Showtime.

Here are the excerpts of our chat here:

WION: Showtime has been received very well by the audiences. Apart from the storyline, it’s music is being appreciated too. Were there any challenges while creating songs for Showtime?

Answer: I like to think of the process of writing as a journey of exploration, and not as a challenge. With each film or web series, I delve into a different world, with different characters and their respective journeys. Showtime, a project by Dharmatic set in the rich and enticing world of the entertainment industry, offered me a rich tapestry for lyrical exploration.

The show explores the complexities of conflicting ambitions, the nuances of nepotism, and the struggles of underdogs. Honestly, what more can a lyricist, a poet wish for than to be asked to explore the emotions of complex characters in depth and then set these words to wonderful melodies created by composer Anand Bhaskar? It was like being given a blank canvas and a fascinating world to draw inspiration from.

Exploring the diverse shades it offered, from a dark hue like Haara” to the playful palette of “Bombae” – gave me a sense of fulfilment. The most challenging song of all was “Mahroo.” It is a song that had to transition from the yesteryears to today in the same sequence and Anand and I believe we managed to bring it to life well.

WION: What was your brief for Showtime?

Answer: Showtime is a multi-starrer fictional show by Dharmatic Entertainment, set in the fascinating world behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry. When Mihir Desai briefed me on Showtime, I was completely in, even before he officially asked me. As a writer, the world excited me as it offered complex situations and emotions to explore. The album has seven songs across eras, genres, and moods, from romantic songs like “Mahroo” to darker and mood-based songs like “Bikhre” and “Haara,” to retro vibe and rap songs.

What made this project special was that it was a team effort where I had the chance to work with incredibly talented people, both experienced and new to the industry such as Anand (who composed music for 5 songs), Karan Jhaveri (who composed “Dil ye Churaya” & “Armaanian Rhapsody”) and Pratika Prabhune (who wrote the rap portion of “Bombae”) and all my lovely singers.

WION: You’ve previously worked on songs for films like Baaghi, OMG2, Jugg Jugg Jiyo, Mirzapur, and many others – which was the most challenging of all?

Answer: All these films and shows were equally exciting in their own ways. I found Mirzapur to be the most challenging because it was my first official OTT album. When briefed on the series back in 2017, I had no idea it would become so popular with people binge-watching it in one go. Composer Anand Bhaskar and I took on the project because we found the subject matter to be off-beat and thrilling. It was challenging because to make some of the songs more relevant to the setting of the story (in Uttar Pradesh and on the outskirts of Bihar), I had to delve into the Bhojpuri language, which I wasn't very familiar with. This added excitement to the process for me.

The album itself was an interesting mix of different genres, ranging from an Awadhi-style love song ‘Varoon” to a Bhojpuri “Munna Rap” and a Punjabi wedding song “Saure Chali Ve.” Even when the story called for a dance song, rather than a typical 'item number,' I wrote “Tittar Bittar.” As a female writer on board, I made sure to empower the female character being portrayed, rather than objectifying her.

Watch Neha Dhupia's Exclusive Interview here: WION: Has the landscape of lyricists in Indian cinema changed in terms of fame, recognition, and salaries? Do lyricists have the negotiating power?

Answer: It is certainly in the process of some transformation, but it hasn't fully shifted yet. OTT platforms have also been a significant boon for every artist as they provide additional opportunities for expression and offer more bandwidth to involve talented individuals who may have struggled to break into the mainstream film industry otherwise, across departments, be it actors, composers, technicians and us lyricists. I too am grateful for the opportunities I have received from this platform.

On credits & compensation, I believe there is room for improvement. We still often have to ask for our credits and fair compensation on certain projects, which should be normalised. However, it is improving, especially with organizations like IPRS (Indian Performing Right Society) working relentlessly and extensively, to ensure that lyricists receive their due recognition, fame, and remuneration. And while there have been producers who recognise what we bring to the table and give us our due without asking to fight for it, I do wish this breed grows.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra to voice a tiger in upcoming Disneynature film

WION: Which is your best work according to you?

Answer: As they often say, the best is yet to come. But on a serious note, I believe that in any creative process, conscious creation only amounts to about 10-20%. The rest is intuitive, flowing through you. Therefore, I am truly grateful to the Almighty for giving me the sensibility and empathy to write songs such as those for Masoom, “Varoon” (from Mirzapur), “Tum Jo Gaye” (from Jugg Jugg Jiyo), and “Raatrani” (from Modern Love Mumbai).

WION: Lastly, how do you feel about the rampant use of Artificial Intelligence in creative fields? Do you think AI can replace artists?

Answer: I don’t perceive AI as a threat to my profession. In my view, for any creative endeavour, experience, empathy, and expression are essential ingredients. Remove one, and the equation falls apart. While AI can enhance expressions, your unique experience and empathy cannot be replicated. They are intrinsic to you and must be integrated into any AI tool for desired results. Therefore, I see AI as a tool worth adopting rather than something to feel intimidated by.