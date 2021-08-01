Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan wishes Mrunal Thakur with a first-look picture

South Indian film star Dulquer Salmaan—who has made his way into Bollywood with films like ‘Karwaan’ (2018) and ‘The Zoya factor’ (2019)—wished his co-star Mrunal Thakur on her birthday in a unique fashion.



The actor has teamed up with Hanu Raghavapudi—a director-screenwriter known for his Telegu-language films—for a romantic war film where the protagonist will be seen as Lieutenant Ram. The makers have today introduced the actress to play opposite Dulquer in the movie, Mrunal Thakur, a Bollywood actor.

The birthday post, which is also the first look of their upcoming, yet-to-be-titled romantic saga, sees Thakur dressed in a bottle green saree and exuding 50s-60s India vibe through her attire. Her eyes are locked with Salmaan’s as he takes a picture of her with his Polaroid.



Mrunal Thakur’s playing the role of Sita in the film. She was last seen in 'Toofaan' with Farhan Akhtar.



The crew has completed a shooting schedule in Kashmir.



Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday post—he turned 35 on July 28—was also a ‘thank you’ note for the cast and crew of the film. In his first-look poster, Salmaan can be seen navigating a snow-clad road while sitting at the back of a bicycle, looking straight into the camera.

He captioned that photo as, “Thank you thank you thank you to everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes !”



The love tale is being called ‘Production No. 7’ for the time being.