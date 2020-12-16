Biopic on Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand in making, Abhishek Chaubey to helm

Bollywood is now up for making a biopic on Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand. Producer Ronnie Screwvala has roped in director Abhishek Chaubey.

The upcoming film is slated to hit theatres in 2022.

The scripting is being done by Supratik Sen and Abhishek who have been writing the film for over an year now.

The cast is yet to be finalised.

In a press statement, Abhishek Chaubey said, “Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of our national sport, and it’s a matter of pride to direct his biopic. We had massive amount of research material in hand, and honestly, every achievement of his life deserves a separate story in itself. I am grateful to have a brilliant creative force like Ronnie Screwvala backing the film, and we can’t wait to get started next year. Hoping to announce the lead actor soon.”

Dhyan Chand was celebrated as one of the finest hockey players of India. He represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as the National Sports Day.

