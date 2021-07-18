Bhushan Kumar case: Mumbai Police files extortion, defamation case against a politician, complainant

Mumbai Police registered a case of extortion and defamation against the 30-year-old complainant and a Thane-based politician a day after a rape case was filed against Bhushan Kumar, the managing director of Indian music company T-Series.



The case was registered on the complaint of Krishan Kumar, the co-owner of T-Series.



On Thursday, DN Nagar Police Station (Mumbai) had registered a rape case against Bhushan Kumar when a 30-year-old woman accused him of raping her repeatedly on the pretext of giving her a job in his company.



The police identified the politician named in Krishan Kumar’s complaint as Mallikarjun Pujari, who allegedly approached Bhushan Kumar in June when he allegedly demanded money. He then threatened Kumar that if the money was not paid, the woman (complainant) would file a case of sexual harassment against him.



T-Series submitted a complaint against the said politician at Amboli Police Station on July 1.



T-Series released a statement on Saturday, saying, “Around same time, Krishan Kumar of T-Series then spoke to Pujari who asked Krishan Kumar to meet him in The Regenza by Tunga hotel at 1 pm on July 5. When Krishan Kumar met him in the hotel, Pujari told him that a woman will file police case against Bhushan Kumar and showed some WhatsApp messages, which were neither from the number of Bhushan Kumar nor from any other member of the T-Series team, and demanded a huge sum of money.”



“As they refused to give them the money, Pujari then colluded with the woman and lodged a case of rape against Bhushan Kumar,” Krishan Kumar reportedly to the police.



On Friday, the Amboli Police registered a case under Sections 386 (extortion), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 506(2) of the IPC. The complainant has also submitted audio recordings to police investigating the case in which Pujari could be heard demanding money from them.



However, no arrests have been made so far and the police will verify all the claims made by the complainant, reports claim.



The investigators reportedly said that they will be summoning Pujari and the woman soon to record their statements.