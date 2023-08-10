Bhumi Pednekar, Shenaaz Gill's Thank You For Coming heads to TIFF 2023

On Thursday, producer Rhea Kapoor took to social media to announce her new film Thank You For Coming and shared the first posters of the film. The film, supposedly a chick flick, stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and influencers Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh. It is being helmed by Kapoor's husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani.



Sharing the first posters of the film Rhea wrote on Instagram, "Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film #ThankYouForComing as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF"

Thank You For Coming will get a world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival 2023 in September. It will get a theatrical release later on 6 October.



Rhea shared three posters of the film and from the looks of it, the film seems to be a fun story of a girl gang.

Bhumi Pednekar too shared two more posters of the film. Sharing a poster where Bhumi and her girl gang, which includes Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila with clouds in the background. "Let the kalesh begin! See you in Toronto!," read the caption.