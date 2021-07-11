'Bhuj: The Pride of India' teaser: Ajay Devgn's new film looks promising

Ajay Devgn starrer action movie 'Bhuj : The Pride Of India' first teaser is here! The movie which is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 13, 2021, features Ajay in the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war.

By sharing the short teaser, Devgn wrote, “THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT. TRAILER OUT TOMORROW. #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @disneyplushotstarvip”.

In the teaser, Devgn is donning the Indian Air Force uniform as he takes the role of a suave soldier, meanwhile, fans also catch a little glimpse of thrilling action sequences and other characters of the movie. The trailer is all set to release on Monday (July 12).

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar.



Based on a true story, the war film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar.

Initially, the film was slated for theatrical release worldwide on 14 August 2020 during the Independence Day weekend, but due to covid-19-induced lockdown, the movie was postponed.