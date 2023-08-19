Banita Sandhu posts new pics with AP Dhillon, internet is convinced that the two are dating

New couple alert? Rumours were rife about Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon and actress Banita Sandhu dating, and it seems like they were all true! A few days after Dhillon's star-studded screening of the singer's Amazon Prime docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, which Banita also attended, the actress has apparently made their love on the Instagram official.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the actress shared a bunch of romantic photos with Dhillon, and looking at the pictures, internet is convinced that the two are dating.

Sharing the carousal, Sandhu wrote in the caption, ''with me" along with a red heart emoji.

The loved-up photos show Sandhu and Dhillon getting ready for the screening of the documentary series. The first picture shows, the Brown Munde singer and Banita looking into each other's eyes. The next picture shows Banita and Dhillon moving towards the door.

Banita has also re-posted another post on her Instagram stories showing AP Dhillon helping Banita zip her dress up.

In the pictures, Banita is looking super hot in the red bodycon strappy dress. Meanwhile, AP is looking dapper in the matching co-ord printed suit.

Check out the post here:

The reports of the two dating started doing the rounds after Dhillon's recent music video, With You. The video was a montage of footage showing AP and Banita holidaying at several picturesque locations. Their chemistry in the video was quick to grab the eye. Recently, Sandhu and AP again sparked rumours after they arrived together in the same car at the premiere of the documentary.

Several photos of them arriving together and walking inside the venue went viral.

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind

The singer's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind has garnered rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The unscripted series shows the journey of AP to global success. WION's Kshtij Mohar Rawat wrote,'' The series unfolds like a carefully curated album, offering a tracklist of pivotal events that shaped Dhillon's trajectory. From his origins in the Punjab region to his ascent in the global music scene, each episode paints a vivid picture of his growth, struggles, and triumphs. Spanning approximately 30 minutes per episode, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind achieves a blend of comprehensive storytelling and viewer-friendly length. The brevity of the episodes encourages focused attention, ensuring that every scene contributes meaningfully to the overarching narrative.'' Read the full story here.

For the unversed, Banita made her acting debut alongside Varun Dhawan in October. She next starred in Shoojit's Sardar Udham, co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE