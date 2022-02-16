Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar looks fierce in new poster

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ shared its first look poster and we must say it looks fierce.

Akshay plays the titular role in the upcoming film. Sporting a tanned look and ice-blue contact lenses, the Bollywood star posted, "This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! Bachchan Paandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai (Bachchhan Paandey is ready to scare you, make you laugh and to make you cry). Please give him all your love."

He also revealed that the film's trailer will be out on February 18.

Check out the poster of Bachchhan Paandey here:

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is directed by Farhad Samji. Apart from Akshay, it will also star Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in ‘Prithviraj’, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. He also has ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’.