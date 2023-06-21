Babil pays tribute to Irrfan Khan through heartfelt note: 'I miss our laughter baba'

In a poignant and heartfelt note, Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, has reminisced about his father's remarkable journey and the profound impact he had on both his family and the world of cinema. He shared a picture of Irrfan looking at a trophy and acknowledged Irrfan Khan's unique perspective on life, characterised by a profound spirituality and an unwavering commitment to inner growth. He wrote that Irrfan sought validation from within, rather than being swayed by external illusions of self-worth. He also talked about his father's relentless pursuit of transcending basic survival instincts, embarking on a transformative journey of cultivating his creative intuitions.

The note takes a tender turn as Babil expresses his yearning for the moments when his father's eyes would light up with love and undivided attention when looking at him and his brother, Ayaan. In those instances, nothing else mattered, and Babil came to understand that Irrfan cherished his role as a father even more than his extraordinary achievements as an actor.

Babil Khan's full note

Babil's full note read, "Those eyes that watch a validation which you have already explored to spiritually absorb through internal means rather than the external illusions of self-worth, i’d blame your stubborn determination of committing a lifetime to transcending from innate survival instincts to a journey engraved in cultivating your creative ‘intuitions’, through means greater than

'understanding and intellect', and yet in your actions towards the compulsion of celebrity you were truthfully eager to live your/the physical experience of the very ironic phenomenon; as if even with the awareness of what was going to happen, you believed in the uncertainties of the known. And that for me is the seemingly unachievable mantle I want to hold in relation to the craft of acting; to be aware that a story might have a systematically planned narrative but the magic is the ability to create (through surrender) within the mechanics of artificiality, I want that enlightenment of process so dear in my palms. I miss when you used to look at Ayaan and I with that glint in your eye as if nothing else existed, even after you had achieved more than a man could ask from himself, just in those moments I realised you loved being a father more than being an actor, and imagine that after being the best actor in the world. It makes me feel like I didn’t value your concern enough. I miss our laughter baba."

Irrfan Khan and a glorious career

Known for his deep and introspective performances, Irrfan enthralled audiences with his ability to effortlessly embody a wide range of characters, bringing them to life with authenticity and nuance. He had a unique ability to delve into the depths of human emotions and portray complex characters with depth and sensitivity. His acting career spanned over three decades, during which he garnered immense praise and numerous awards for his exceptional performances.