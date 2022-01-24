Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli issue statement post daughter Vamika's stadium pics go viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their little bundle of joy, Vamika, in January last year. The two have been sharing updates and photos of their daughter with millions of fans and followers on their Instagram handles, but have refrained from revealing her face until now.



On Sunday, during a cricket match in South Africa, Cape Town, a camera person panned the camera towards Anushka and Vamika celebrating Virat's on-field performance, giving a clear view of Vamika's face for the first time. Ever since then, the photos of Vamika are all over the internet.



Now, the star couple, who have been requesting media and fans to keep their daughter away from the spotlight, has issued a statement:

"Hi guys! We realise that or daughters images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you! (sic)."



Some fans could not keep calm as they finally got a glimpse of their daughter. However, other internet users lashed out and condemned circulation of Vamika's photo, demanding that the paparazzi delete it. Many fans even asked to report the tweets and tagged official accounts to delete them.

In December last year, Anushka took to her Instagram to thank the paparazzi for not circulating and posting Vamika's photos.



''We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” wrote the actor on behalf of herself and her cricketer-husband.



We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter,” she added.



“A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” she concluded the statement.

The couple welcomed their first child together in January 2021. At the time, the star couple had issued a statement requesting paparazzi to respect their privacy. "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, Anushka also said that she didn't want to raise her child in the public eye, “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other,” she said earlier.