Anushka Sharma returns to work after having baby Vamika with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is quite an achiever.

The Bollywood actor was recently seen shooting for an advertisement after delivering a baby girl in January this year. Looking as stunning as ever, Anushka was seen crossing between the shoot venue and her van in jeans, a simple white top with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Fit and happy, Anushka Sharma posed smilingly for the cameras even though she and husband Virat Kohli requested for privacy for their firstborn. They had assured the photographers to give as many opportunities to be clicked individually and together barring their girl child.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents to Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share the first picture of their daughter, reveal her unique name

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan.