Anurag Kashyap has this to say about Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been earning rave reviews from all quarters. Fans and critics have mostly praised the family entertainer and now director Anurag Kashyap heaped praises on the film that features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Kashyap took to Instagram to write a long post and stated that he has watched the film twice.



Kashyap said that he ‘laughed and cried’ while watching the film, adding that he was "entertained."



Kashyap shared the poster of the movie and wrote, "Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see. Some super writing , a top of form @ranveersingh, ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt and there sparkling chemistry . After a long time I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi film where people talk like they talk."



Kashyap expressed that his favourite part of the film is the “incredible unrequited love story” between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, as well as the portrayal of the “patriarchal villain by the matriarch” Jaya Bachchan.

Kashyap praised the usage of old classic songs in the film added “meri pyaari bindu” and added how they brought him personal joy. Kashyap added, “The way karan addresses all kinds of snobbery , all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning , the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and joharisms.. was totally sucked in his world .. the high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to “Dola re Dola re”. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene and @baidnitin .. you actually cut the songs halfway( or did karan shoot them only the amount that was required) .. that was also a first in a KJO film.”

He added, “Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long .. the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there.”