Anurag Kashyap has this to say about Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Story highlights
Director Anurag Kashyap heaped praises on the film that features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Kashyap took to Instagram to write a long post and stated that he has watched the film twice.
Director Anurag Kashyap heaped praises on the film that features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Kashyap took to Instagram to write a long post and stated that he has watched the film twice.
Karan Johar's latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been earning rave reviews from all quarters. Fans and critics have mostly praised the family entertainer and now director Anurag Kashyap heaped praises on the film that features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Kashyap took to Instagram to write a long post and stated that he has watched the film twice.
Kashyap said that he ‘laughed and cried’ while watching the film, adding that he was "entertained."
Kashyap shared the poster of the movie and wrote, "Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see. Some super writing , a top of form @ranveersingh, ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt and there sparkling chemistry . After a long time I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi film where people talk like they talk."
Kashyap expressed that his favourite part of the film is the “incredible unrequited love story” between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, as well as the portrayal of the “patriarchal villain by the matriarch” Jaya Bachchan.
Kashyap praised the usage of old classic songs in the film added “meri pyaari bindu” and added how they brought him personal joy. Kashyap added, “The way karan addresses all kinds of snobbery , all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning , the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and joharisms.. was totally sucked in his world .. the high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to “Dola re Dola re”. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene and @baidnitin .. you actually cut the songs halfway( or did karan shoot them only the amount that was required) .. that was also a first in a KJO film.”
trending now
He added, “Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long .. the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there.”
Kashyap not only praised the film but also defended Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani against triolls. Some dissed Johar in Kashyap's post. One user called it cringy and the worst film of the year. Anurag Kashyap promptly hit back at him and wrote, “The film is about you too,” with a laughing emoji. Another person wrote, “Had to watch Oppenheimer again literally to cleanse my eyes just after.” Anurag jokingly hit back at the troll and asked him to show tickets of both the films.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan’s comeback as a director after seven years. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Aamir Basheer, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury.
WION's Shomini Sen called the film a predictable but fun family entertainer. "Despite the predictability and its duration, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a wholesome family movie. It touches upon relevant topics but doesn't delve deeper and keeps entertainment as its primary focus. It's light, fun and just the kind of film that you would want to watch with your entire family," Sen wrote. Read the full review here.