'An era comes to an end': South stars pays tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 at 7.30 am at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. Mourning the loss of the icon, many south film stars including Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and others paid their last respect to the legend.



Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a black-and-white photo with Dilip Kumar. He wrote, "An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry. Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced, an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades. May his soul Rest in Peace (sic)."

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021 ×

Actor Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the legendary actor, who passed away on Wednesday after battling prolonged illness. “One of India’s greatest actors Dilip Kumar is no more. He was a bridge of reconciliation between the people of India and Pakistan. He was very compassionate towards the poor. My tribute to the hero who lived his life to the fullest,” he tweeted.

Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PNdBzjYj7R — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 7, 2021 ×

Further, he noted he was one of his teachers, “Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. His understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it,” he added.



Malayalam actor Mohanlal also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the veteran actor. “Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend’s soul rest in eternal peace,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered.

Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/s8kRj8cFdw — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 7, 2021 ×

Mammooty tweeted, ''Farewell to the legendary thespian. I’ve been graced by your love and affection every time I’ve met you. Your kindness and words made one feel like your own. Farewell to my all time favourite actor. There’s nobody like you. Before you or after you. #Dilipkumar''.



Taking to Twitter, Jr NTR wrote, "Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed (sic)''.

Farewell to the legendary thespian. I’ve been graced by your love and affection every time I’ve met you. Your kindness and words made one feel like your own. Farewell to my all time favourite actor. There’s nobody like you. Before you or after you. #Dilipkumar pic.twitter.com/LI3uB2O8yP — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 7, 2021 ×

Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, ''Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend. His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏼 #ripdilipkumar''.

Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend.

His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏼 #ripdilipkumar pic.twitter.com/oelJYdGwj8 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) July 7, 2021 ×

Actor Prakash Raj, who has worked in several Bollywood films also, tweeted: "A legend… an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji… RIP."